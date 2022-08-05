Home World China’s sand embargo won’t stop Taiwan chips
World

China’s sand embargo won’t stop Taiwan chips

by admin
China’s sand embargo won’t stop Taiwan chips

There is undoubtedly a link between sand and microchips. But the troubled semiconductor supply chain shouldn’t suffer too much from Chinese “revenge” against Taiwan. Firstly, because there is sand and sand: not all of them are suitable for the extraction of electronic grade silicon, which must be practically free of impurities (only one part in 100 million is allowed). And secondly because the island – which supplies the world with over 90% of the most sophisticated chips, such as those used in smartphones …

See also  The International Atomic Energy Agency and Japan sign a document to review the safety elements of the nuclear wastewater discharge plan

You may also like

AMTD Digital, the latest madness of meme titles:...

Ukraine latest news. Ankara confirms the departure of...

Pelosi: Asia trip not to change regional status...

Singapore Airlines cancels Taiwan destination: “Safety issue for...

Usa, former Twitter employee accused of spying for...

Having denied the Sandy Hook massacre, conspiracy theorist...

Ukraine – Russia, news on the war today...

What are the taboos on Valentine’s Day? |...

Minneapolis shoot in the largest mall in the...

【Update】The CCP launched 11 missiles to the Taiwan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy