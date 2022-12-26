Home World China’s showdown: 71 combat aircraft in flight in Taiwan’s airspace
World

China’s showdown: 71 combat aircraft in flight in Taiwan’s airspace

by admin
China’s showdown: 71 combat aircraft in flight in Taiwan’s airspace

Taiwan’s defense ministry said the Chinese military sent 71 planes and seven ships towards Taiwan in a 24-hour show of force directed against the island. The activity came after China expressed anger over Taiwan-related provisions in an annual US defense spending bill passed on Saturday. China‘s military persecution of self-governing Taiwan, which it claims is its territory, has intensified in recent years, and the Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army has sent planes or ships to the island almost every day. “This is a firm response to the current US-Taiwan escalation and provocation,” said Shi Yi, spokesman for the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command on Sunday evening.

See also  The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine continues to focus on humanitarian corridor issues - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

The boom in going overseas continues to heat...

Bombs discovered in Brasilia to “create chaos”: the...

North Korean drones pass the Demilitarized Zone, southern...

Austria, 12-year-old Dutch skier dies: she goes off...

Medvedev: Russia will do everything in its power...

Avalanche in Austria, save the last 2 missing

Arctic storm in the United States, 34 dead:...

Ukraine, breaking news. Drone attack on military base...

US Congressman:Trump may be prosecuted and convicted and...

In the past 10 years, the total transfer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy