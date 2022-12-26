Taiwan’s defense ministry said the Chinese military sent 71 planes and seven ships towards Taiwan in a 24-hour show of force directed against the island. The activity came after China expressed anger over Taiwan-related provisions in an annual US defense spending bill passed on Saturday. China‘s military persecution of self-governing Taiwan, which it claims is its territory, has intensified in recent years, and the Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army has sent planes or ships to the island almost every day. “This is a firm response to the current US-Taiwan escalation and provocation,” said Shi Yi, spokesman for the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command on Sunday evening.