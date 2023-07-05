China’s top three mobile phone companies join GSMA Open Gateway

A global initiative that fosters collaboration between mobile operators, developers and cloud providers to develop universal network APIs

The GSMA Open Gateway initiative continues to gain momentum with three more of China‘s largest mobile phone companies joining: China Mobile, China Telecom e China Unicom. This deal is part of a global industry framework designed to accelerate digital services and mobile apps.

GSMA Open Gateway is a global initiative to enable cloud developers and vendors to collaborate with mobile carriers through a framework of open network APIs designed to provide universal access to carrier networks on all continents, from North America to ‘Australia, from Norway to Argentina. In this way, the industry will be able to create, improve and launch new digital services and immersive technologies faster and to a wider global audience.

During a joint signing ceremony before the MWC Shanghai, the three companies China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom demonstrated their commitment to cooperate on the open network API framework. This means that the initiative is now supported by 29 mobile operators, which represent around 60% of mobile connections worldwide.

The global initiative, launched with eight proof of concept a February, has already expanded to 23. APIs developed through early adoption programs cover everything from device tracking and SIM swapping to fight online financial crime, to Quality on Demand to deliver more immersive gaming experiences and enable drones to safely carry out intensive data collection missions.

Mats GranrydDirector General of the GSMA, said: “Around the world, we are reaching critical mass from east to west, north to south. China represents the largest 5G market in the world, so the fact that the three major Chinese companies have committed to this initiative demonstrates its global importance and the strong business case it offers. In the same way that we helped harmonize mobile voice services and enable itinerancy 35 years ago, I believe the GSMA Open Gateway has the potential to make similar significant changes for digital services.”

“This is just the beginning – with operators already launching early adoption programs, we will see more APIs in the year ahead, creating new global markets, offering new services and new features. This will help unlock further value from 5G connectivity, which will spill over into the global economy and bolster future investment, bringing the transformative benefits of connectivity to all.”Granryd concluded.

Gao Tongqing, EVP of China Mobile, said, “China Mobile is committed to opening up network capabilities and making a positive contribution to promoting the development of the digital economy. We are delighted to be part of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, which will help industry partners reach diverse mobile networks and wider global audiences, accelerate the delivery of immersive technologies to market, help us innovate on digital products and services, and continue to meet customers’ aspirations for a better digital future, thereby contributing to global economic development and social benefits.”

Li JunEVP of China Telecom, said: “Our priority is to ensure the best mobile experience for our customers, so the opportunity to participate in this major development of the mobile industry is invaluable. We believe that collaboration and common frameworks between mobile operators, developers and cloud providers will create new opportunities and stimulate new industries and experiences. We welcome the role the GSMA is taking to drive greater interoperability in the new 5G digital economy and look forward to working with industry partners to achieve success.”

Liang BaojunEVP of China Unicom, said: “China Unicom pays attention to and drives open network capabilities. This Open Gateway initiative will play a crucial role in helping accelerate innovation in the telecommunications sector and launch new opportunities for 5G and high-speed connectivity. By creating an ecosystem where industry can provide federated network APIs, the initiative offers tremendous opportunities to accelerate new immersive communications services that benefit society and the global economy.”

Photo on Pixabay and Pexels.

Share this article: