Chinese aircraft carrier crosses the Taiwan Strait

Listen to the audio version of the article

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said three Chinese ships, including the aircraft carrier Shandong, passed through the Taiwan Strait today. “A three-ship People’s Liberation Army flotilla led by the aircraft carrier Shandong crossed the Taiwan Strait around noon today west of the midline heading north,” the ministry said in a statement, referring to the border at the center of the Strait.

The island has returned to the center of an escalation of international tensions, between the claims of Beijing (which considers it its territory) and the skirmishes of external actors such as the USA. Nervousness reached its peak in August 2022, when the visit to Taipei by US House Speker Nancy Pelosi aroused the ire of China and prompted the authorities to launch a series of military exercises around the island. The crisis ended without an open confrontation between Beijing and Taipei, but the Dragon authorities are not willing to make any concessions in favor of “its territory” and have maintained a garrison with occasional raids in the area.