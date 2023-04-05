Home World Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong cruises off Taiwan. “Ready for offshore operations”
The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong started his first practice in Western Pacific after passing Taiwan and the first island chain, confirming that the unit “is completely ready for open sea operations and to safeguard national sovereignty and the territorial integrity of China”. The mission of him, reported late in the evening Global Times, “it comes at a time when Taiwan’s regional leader Tsai Ing-wen and the speaker of the US Chamber Kevin McCarthy” they met in Los Angeles. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry confirmed Shandong’s movements, harshly criticizing Beijing’s initiative

“The friendship between America and the people of Taiwan has never been stronger.” The Speaker of the US Chamber writes it on Twitter, posting a photo of the meeting with Tsai Ing-wen at the Reagan Library, just outside Los Angeles. “To obtain peace, you need to be strong,” said the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-we, after the meeting. The Tawianese leader reiterated the island’s commitment to “a peaceful status quo” and thanked the republican “for his welcome and warmth”. “Together we are even stronger,” she said.

