Chinese Ambassador: “Tianjin Guide” is a wonderful story of scientists from various countries strengthening cooperation in biosafety

Xinhua News Agency, Geneva, November 29 (Reporter Nie Xiaoyang and Chen Junxia) The Ninth Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention is being held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. On the 29th, Tianjin University and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China jointly held a themed side event on the “Tianjin Guidelines for Scientists’ Biosafety Code of Conduct” (“Tianjin Guidelines”). Li Song, head of the Chinese delegation to the Ninth Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention and Disarmament Affairs Ambassador, pointed out in his keynote speech that the “Tianjin Guide” was provided to the international community by scientists from more than 20 countries including China. It is a timely international public product, and it is also a wonderful story of scientists from various countries strengthening biosafety cooperation in the context of the new crown pneumonia epidemic.

Li Song said that the “Tianjin Guide” is a product of the process of advocating responsible scientific research dialogue under the framework of the “Biological Weapons Convention”. It was initiated by China and Pakistan in 2016. Tianjin University joined hands with Johns Hopkins University in the international scientific community Actively promoting, bringing together the wisdom and efforts of scientists from more than 20 countries on all continents, overcoming many difficulties and forging ahead during the COVID-19 epidemic has finally yielded fruitful results.

Li Song said that the “Tianjin Guidelines” is a positive and beneficial attempt by the international community to reduce biosafety risks and promote biological science to benefit mankind. It reflects the determination and wisdom of countries to strengthen biosafety norms, and strongly promotes the responsible use of life science achievements to become an international consensus. . At present, the “Tianjin Guidelines” have been widely recognized and promoted internationally. China is working with other States parties to actively promote the approval of the “Tianjin Guidelines” at the Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention, and encourage all stakeholders to voluntarily Adopt the “Tianjin Guidelines” to better prevent the misuse of biotechnology and promote the healthy development of biotechnology.

Li Song emphasized that the “Tianjin Guide” originated in China and belongs to the world. It has been transformed from a Chinese initiative to a global initiative. The process of conceiving, formulating, and promoting the “Tianjin Guidelines” is a vivid portrayal of true multilateralism. It once again proves in a special way that in the face of global public security challenges, the destiny of mankind is closely linked, and the interests of all parties are closely linked. China is willing to work with the majority of contracting parties and the international community to take the “Tianjin Guidelines” as a new starting point, actively commit to improving the global biosafety governance system, respond to new challenges in biosafety, and promote the vigorous development of biotechnology along the correct direction of health and safety.

At the meeting, experts from Tianjin University and Johns Hopkins University said that the “Tianjin Guide” advocates responsible biological research, including 10 guiding principles and behavioral standards, and advocates scientific research responsibility, dissemination of results, popularization of science and technology, International exchanges and other links to improve the biosafety awareness of scientific researchers. The secretariat of the International Academy of Sciences stated that the “Tianjin Guide” has been approved by the International Academy of Sciences and reflects the consensus of the international scientific community. The International Academy of Sciences is using its network of 150 national academies to vigorously promote it. The person in charge of the implementation support organization of the BWC said that the “Tianjin Guidelines” set an example for the international scientific community to promote the strengthening of the BWC, which has been fully discussed and highly valued by the BWC process recognized.

Representatives from Pakistan, Brazil, Russia, the Philippines and Cuba made speeches, expressing their support for the Tianjin Guidelines, emphasizing the importance of advocating responsible scientific research and formulating codes of conduct for scientists, and fully affirming the transparent and inclusive spirit of the process of the Tianjin Guidelines , highly appreciating China‘s leading role, and calling on the Ninth Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention to make the “Tianjin Guidelines” an important outcome.