Chinese and Foreign Companies Seize Market Opportunities at the China-ASEAN Expo

More Business Opportunities and Confidence at China-ASEAN Expo

Nanning, China – The 20th China-ASEAN Expo is currently taking place, attracting a large number of Chinese and foreign companies who are optimistic about the market opportunities in China and ASEAN. The event, held in Nanning, has seen the participation of over 40 countries and regions, with close to 2,000 exhibiting companies. Indonesian, Malaysian, and Vietnamese private pavilions have already opened, signaling a resumption of business activities.

ASEAN merchants have actively taken part in the exhibition, showcasing their products and seizing the opportunity to enter the Chinese market. Vietnamese businessman Tong Guanghai, a regular attendee of the China-ASEAN Expo, has brought Vietnamese durian to the expo for the first time. According to Guanghai, durian is extremely popular in China and has great market potential. Many other ASEAN specialty products, including Cambodian fragrant rice, Laos beer, and Myanmar traditional tea, have also found success in the Chinese market through this expo.

Similarly, Japanese and Korean companies are also eagerly seeking business opportunities at the expo. The ORIX Group, a prominent Japanese corporation, has transitioned from being a visitor to an exhibitor this year. Liu Guoping, Chairman of the Greater China Region of ORIX Group, expressed their active exploration of clean energy, new energy industries, smart city construction, cultural tourism consumption, and big health sectors in China and ASEAN countries. Japanese companies, including Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., also participated in a tour of Guangxi, showcasing the deep economic cooperation between China and Japan.

South Korean companies have also exhibited enthusiasm in participating in the expo. Luo Gengzhi, Chairman of the Chungbuk Women’s Enterprise Export Cooperative in South Korea, highlighted the benefits of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), stating that it allows products to enjoy zero tariffs when exporting to China. These companies are hoping to find Chinese agents and tap into the vast Chinese market.

Chinese exhibitors are focusing on emerging industries, particularly high-tech sectors such as digital technology and industrial design. Products such as health care robots, logistics robots, and delivery robots have garnered significant attention from visitors. Chinese companies see the China-ASEAN Expo as a platform to demonstrate their advancements in these sectors.

The China-ASEAN Expo serves as an important platform for Chinese and foreign companies to explore, expand, and establish business opportunities. The event showcases the strong economic and trade cooperation between China, ASEAN, and other international participants, fostering mutual benefits and opportunities for all.

