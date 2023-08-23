Chinese and South African Leaders Advocate for Negotiated Solution to Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa have issued a joint statement calling for a negotiated solution to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The statement was made during a meeting between the two leaders at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. Both parties expressed their belief that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable means to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and emphasized their commitment to promoting peace and talks. Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed the peace working group of the African delegation in their efforts to find a political solution to the issue.

During their bilateral meeting, Xi and Ramaphosa also discussed the relationship between their countries and various regional and international issues of mutual interest. They agreed to continue strengthening cooperation in international affairs and multilateral institutions, with a focus on safeguarding the international system with the United Nations at its core. Both leaders emphasized the importance of upholding international law, protecting the rights and interests of developing countries, and respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

President Ramaphosa acknowledged that Xi’s visit coincided with the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and South Africa. He expressed gratitude for the support and friendship that China has shown as South Africa continues to rebuild and transform the country after the era of apartheid.

The leaders also highlighted the strong economic cooperation between the two nations, particularly in trade and energy. China is South Africa’s largest trading partner, and South Africa is China‘s largest trading partner on the African continent. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in various sectors.

With this joint statement, China and South Africa join others in the international community calling for a peaceful resolution to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The leaders’ commitment to dialogue and negotiation reflects their dedication to resolving conflicts through peaceful means and upholding the principles of international law.