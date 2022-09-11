According to a report on the website of Hong Kong’s “South China Morning Post” on September 8, Africa’s space ambitions will be further boosted by China as China aspires to become an important player in the space field. According to the report, at the recent “Tiangong Dialogue” between Chinese astronauts and teenagers from eight African countries, Chinese officials expressed their willingness to support the African Union’s space program and strengthen cooperation between the two sides in this regard.

In a video broadcast live at the event, the Chinese mission to the AU pointed out that several countries, including Ethiopia, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt and Namibia, have begun to participate in space activities with Chinese help, including satellite launches and aerospace infrastructure facility construction.

On September 6, at the Somali branch of the “Tiangong Dialogue” event in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, local students displayed souvenirs of the event. (Published by Xinhua News Agency)

The three astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe who participated in this dialogue are on a mission to the Chinese space station. They answered a series of questions from African teenagers, from the life of astronauts in orbit to scientific experiments in space. .

According to the report, the main venue of the event is located at the headquarters of the African Union (AU) Commission in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. part.

The report pointed out that Namibia is one of the African countries benefiting from China‘s space activities. In 2021, astronauts on China‘s Shenzhou 12 spacecraft carried a Namibian flag into space to highlight the cooperation between the two countries, and Chinese astronauts Chen Dong and Liu Yang visited Namibia in 2019 to communicate with local students.

Yang Jun, Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Namibia, said that China has been training Namibia’s aerospace technicians and conducting exchanges and cooperation with the African country in the aerospace field.

According to the report, Ambassador Hu Changchun, head of the Chinese mission to the African Union, said in his speech at the event that he believed that the Dialogue with Tiangong will further arouse the curiosity of the African youth about space and the thirst for knowledge.

He said that China-Africa cooperation in various forms, including satellite launch, co-construction of aerospace infrastructure, sharing of satellite resources, and joint satellite research and development, has yielded fruitful results. In addition, China has also provided training for African researchers.

According to the report, according to the information released by China, remote sensing satellite data has been helping China and Africa to cooperate in the fields of disaster prevention and mitigation, satellite navigation and precision agriculture.

With the help of China, Egypt has built a complete satellite assembly and integration test center, which has laid a solid foundation for its aerospace industry. China assisted Algeria in launching the country’s first communications satellite and helped Sudan launch its first scientific experiment satellite.

In addition, China has also enhanced the global service capabilities of its Beidou satellite navigation system by establishing relevant cooperation mechanisms with the African Union. The first Beidou system overseas center in Tunisia has been established, and is currently conducting satellite navigation cooperation with countries such as South Africa and Algeria.

The African Union Space Agency, headquartered in Egypt, is expected to be operational soon and will move forward with the continent’s space ambitions, as the AU expects .

He said that the AU has established a cooperation mechanism with the China National Space Administration and the relevant private sector. The AU will also work with the China National Space Administration to jointly study and propose a white paper on China-Africa space cooperation to determine the key areas and directions of cooperation.

Baylor Hussain pointed out that the China-Africa Beidou Cooperation Forum held last year is an example of China-Africa space cooperation. “China is also working with African countries to develop terrestrial infrastructure,” he said.