The history of chinese football, as we have been told by the media, it resembles a theater scene in which a spotlight illuminates the protagonist (the ball, in our case) leaving the rest of the scene in shadow. In reality, what happens in the background (which, as we will see, is set in the Pacific) is much more significant than what our attention is focused on.

But let’s start with hero of this story. We don’t know if it was really a weather balloon, as the Chinese claim, or a spy balloon, as the Americans claim. The fact is that the Pentagonthat is, the actor who exclusively provided the details of this story, also revealed that at least three balls under the Trump administration, and one under that Biden, had already lapped the American territory. These episodes would be part of a Chinese spy plan in place for several years all over the world.

In any case, espionage is an activity that everyone practices, including the United States, and the experts they believe that the information provided by a spy balloon is not qualitatively superior to that provided by satellites. The advantage of balloons, compared to planes and satellites, is the much lower launch and operating cost, so they tend to be used in an integrated manner with the latter, and the United States itself is investing several million in this technology.

One could therefore ask why the passage of a balloon, which does not represent a qualitatively different threat compared to a satellite, and which had precedents in the past, on this occasion caused a diplomatic crisis which led to the cancellation of the Secretary of State’s visit Anthony Blinken in China. Perhaps the US intends to “get used to” its public opinion to the fact that China is one “hostile power”and maybe push the European allies to take sides?

An answer to these questions, linked to a story highly publicized but in reality little significant, we can find it by examining that part of the “scene” not illuminated by the media spotlight. Less publicized, but far more relevant, is in fact the visit by the Japanese premier Fumio Kishida made in mid-January at the White House, sealing the new security relationship between the US and Japan, strongly desired by Washington in an anti-Chinese key.

With American encouragement, Tokyo (whose Parliament had already amended the country’s “pacifistic” constitution in 2015) decided to bring the defense budget to 2% of GDP by 2027, which would make the Japan the third country in the world for military spending after the USA and China.

Il Washington Post defined the Japanese decision as the equivalent of the German Zeitenwende, the “Epochal Turn” announced by Chancellor Scholz after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which basically results in German rearmament. Rahm EmanuelUS ambassador to Japan, said that Biden and Kishida have worked to “reduce the distances between [lo scacchiere] transatlantic and the Indo-Pacific” in order to bring them back into “a single strategic sphere”. A signal already launched by NATO, which starting from December 2020 had announced the expansion of its cooperation with the allied countries of the Indo-Pacific, including Japan.

Further south, Washington has secured access to others four military bases in the former Philippine colony, which will allow the Americans to closely monitor the South China Sea and the waters off Taiwan. With this agreement, the US is filling a gap in the expanding range of US alliances from South Korea and Japan to the north as far south as Australiacompleting the encirclement of China.

The president of the Council on Foreign Relations provides us with another piece Richard Haas. He has written that the problem at the heart of US-China relations is not about balloons and espionage, but about the need to limit Chinese support for Russia and contain differences over Taiwan. Is the Biden administration’s National Security Strategy documentand NATO’s 2022 “Strategic Concept” describe China as the main challenge for America and the West, followed by Russia. Unlike what Kissinger did in President Nixon’s time, exploiting the divisions between the USSR and China to weaken the former, the United States today is favoring an unprecedented alliance between Moscow and Beijing.

The choice to opt for the instrument of military “deterrence” in order to contain the rise of Chinese power, which until then had had an eminently economic nature, was made by Obama in 2011 when he announced the “pivot” (the turning point) of the USA towards Asia. This turning point included among other things the repositioning of 60% of the American naval forces in the Pacific.

The Ukrainian conflict with Russia therefore risks being the “penultimate battle” in view of the final confrontation with China to decide who owns world hegemony. A far from reassuring scenario, which the US should avoid by pursuing diplomatic channels rather than the instrument of military containment.

* Author of the book “If Washington Loses Control. Crisis of American unipolarity in the Middle East and in the world” (2017).

