Chinese central bank fines Ant Group (Alibaba) nearly $1 billion

The Central Bank of China (PBOC) has decided to impose a maxi-fine of 7.123 billion yuan (984 million dollars) for “illegal acts” against Ant Group, the fintech company of the Alibaba group, the e-colossus ecommerce founded by Jack Ma. The move caps a lengthy regulatory probe by Chinese regulators after Ant’s IPO, expected to be the largest in history and valued at $37 billion, foundered in November 2020 in response to Ma’s comments against China‘s banking and finance system.

Towards the end of the squeeze, the stock climbs in the premarket

The fine, Reuters writes, marks a key step towards ending China‘s crackdown on private companies, a process that began with the cancellation of Ant’s IPO and continued with the deletion of billions from the market value of several companies. Hong Kong-listed shares of Ant’s affiliate, e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, jumped 3.3% in premarket trading after the PBOC announcement, reflecting investors’ hopes for the end of a cycle of cramps and the beginning of a growth phase.

The Chinese government’s moves to “finalize sanctions, clarify its expectations, and draw clear compliance boundaries are critical to stabilizing private-sector confidence,” said Rukim Kuang, founder of Beijing-based Lens Consulting.

The parable of Ant Group, from the record evaluation to the fine

Founded by billionaire Jack Ma, Ant is engaged in payment processing, consumer loans and distribution of insurance products. In mid-2020, before its IPO foundered, it had reached valuations of up to $300 billion. Since April 2021, the group has launched a profound corporate restructuring, which envisages the transformation into a financial holding company that would subject it to capital requirements and rules similar to those of banks.

The announcement of the fine comes shortly after the ruling Communist Party of China appointed central bank deputy governor Pan Gongsheng as the bank’s party secretary, a move two political sources told Reuters was a prelude to him being named governor. According to the sources, Pan Gongsheng is a key regulatory official overseeing Ant’s revamp and has attended several meetings with the company regarding the fine and revamp.

