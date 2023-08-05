Chinese city flooded to save Beijing

Loading player

The city of Zhuozhou, in the Chinese province of Hebei and about 60 kilometers southwest of Beijing, has been flooded since Tuesday: after the heavy floods that hit northern China in the last week, to try to limit the damage in the capital Beijing the authorities decided to divert part of the water to some less populous cities, such as Zhuozhou, which however had already been hit by heavy rains and storms.

Zhuozhou, which has over 600,000 inhabitants, she then found herself without gas, electricity and drinking water, and many buildings were surrounded by water, necessitating the evacuation of residents. Rescue teams only arrived on Wednesday, when they managed to recover some boats to move through the streets.

Come told according to various international newspapers, in many buildings the water reached the second floor, and many people had to leave their homes without being able to take anything with them. Rescue teams have used rubber dinghies and various types of boats to reach the people stranded in the buildings and bring them to safety, and many rather impressive photos have been circulating of Zhuozhou residents being transported through the city’s flooded streets.

Local officials also said they did not have enough boats available for rescue operations, because in recent days many of those available in the area had been used in Beijing, where many interventions had been needed. The New York Times He said that in Zhuozhou a few hundred dogs and cats that were in animal shelters were swept away by the waters, and only a few have been found. A publishing house based in the city has announced that the floods have destroyed many of her books for a total value of over 3.5 million dollars (about 3.2 million euros).

Volunteer rescuers evacuated residents from inundated apartment buildings in China’s Zhuozhou city, which has been hit by historical flooding in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri pic.twitter.com/ERquXztORN — Reuters (@Reuters) August 3, 2023

In the last week, northern China was hit by typhoon Doksuri: according to the Beijing Meteorological Office, between July 29 and August 2 in the capital they fell 745mm of rainfall, the highest level in 140 years. In just forty hours, the equivalent of the average rainfall of an entire month of July fell in Beijing. The heavy rains have caused enormous damage to buildings and infrastructure, blocking traffic and thus complicating rescue operations. At least 127 thousand people they have been evacuated in Beijing and nearly 850,000 in Hebei province (which does not include Beijing). At least 20 people died, 11 of them in Beijing.

Wang Weiluo, a Chinese engineer who now lives overseas, he said at the BBC that China‘s flood management system has been designed so that in the event of an emergency, priority is given to safeguarding major and populous cities, such as Beijing or Shanghai, over rural areas such as Hebei. Chinese Minister of Water Resources Li Guoying he underlined the importance of protecting some specific areas of the capital, citing as examples the Daxing airport and the new Xiong’an district, under construction since 2017 and considered essential for the economic development of the city.

Even the secretary of the communist party for Hebei, Ni Yuefeng, defended the government’s initiative to divert part of the water that fell on Beijing to the surrounding areas (already affected by heavy rains anyway), stating that these should “be used as a moat for the capital”.

Ni’s statement circulated a lot and received a lot of criticism, especially on social networks (in China, newspapers are almost all controlled by the government). Even Hu Xijin, former director of the, has expressed concern about it Global Times, a tabloid linked to the Communist Party of China and therefore strongly pro-government: “We shouldn’t think of sacrificing someone to protect someone else, or of treating one place as another’s moat,” he wrote on a Chinese social network. A hashtag criticizing Ni’s statement has generated over 60 million views, before being censored by the authorities.

Naturally, the local inhabitants also complained a lot about the operation, claiming that they had not been warned in time and that they had not received enough information about the dangers to which they would be exposed. Zhuozhou authorities said the waters they should retreat within a week in the higher areas of the city, but in some areas they could remain stagnant for over a month.

