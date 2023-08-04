Chinese Enterprise Helps Alleviate Power Shortage in Zimbabwe

Hangzhou Net Release, August 4, 2023

In an effort to address Zimbabwe’s debilitating power shortage, a thermal power plant expansion project undertaken by a Chinese enterprise has been put into operation. The opening ceremony of the Wangji thermal power plant expansion project took place on August 3 in Zimbabwe, with high-ranking officials and thousands of local representatives in attendance.

The project, hailed as a flagship endeavor under the “Belt and Road Initiative,” was supported by the Chinese government and has been described as a monumental achievement by Zhou Ding, the Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe. Not only does the expansion project provide a reliable power supply for Zimbabwe, but it also injects new vitality into the country’s social and economic development.

Thanking the Chinese government for its invaluable support, Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa expressed his gratitude during the opening ceremony. He emphasized that the operation of the expansion project at the Wangji Thermal Power Station will greatly contribute to the modernization and industrialization process in Zimbabwe. President Mnangagwa also extended an invitation to more Chinese companies to invest in the country’s energy and power sectors.

The power shortage in Zimbabwe has had a profound impact on the country’s economic and social development. From the end of 2022 to March 2023, Zimbabwe experienced a nationwide power shortage, with some areas enduring power outages lasting more than ten hours a day. The commissioning of the Wangji thermal power station expansion project, undertaken by the Chinese company, will now help alleviate the electricity shortage in Zimbabwe.

The Wangji thermal power plant expansion project stands as a testament to the strong partnership between China and Zimbabwe, highlighting the Chinese government’s commitment to supporting the development of its African counterparts. With the project’s successful implementation, it is expected that Zimbabwe will witness a significant improvement in its power supply, leading to enhanced economic growth and an improved quality of life for its citizens.

As Zimbabwe continues its journey towards modernization, projects like the expansion of the Wangji thermal power plant exemplify the positive impact of international cooperation and the benefits it can bring to countries in need.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

