Chinese Enterprises Prioritize Biodiversity Conservation in Overseas Construction

Chinese Enterprises Prioritize Biodiversity Protection in Overseas Construction

Adhering to the concept of green development, Chinese companies are making efforts to safeguard biodiversity during project construction abroad. Recognizing the significance of biodiversity in maintaining the health of our planet, these companies actively assume environmental responsibilities and implement measures such as altering routes and relocating wildlife to protect the biodiversity of project sites. These efforts have garnered widespread recognition and praise.

One notable example is the Benin Nibe Pipeline Project. Near Saketai, in the Benin Plateau Province of Africa, a 600,000 square meter forest reserve thrives with lush vegetation. However, the pipeline route for the Nibei pipeline project, invested and constructed by the China National Petroleum Corporation, initially intersected with the edge of this reserve.

Arabi Adonis, the construction coordinator of the Nibe pipeline project, revealed that the estimated intersection area encompassed approximately 9,600 square meters, with over 120 local endemic plants and more than 300 other rare plants growing there. Recognizing the scientific research and ecological protection value of the area, the project team altered the pipeline route, extending it by 310 meters to bypass the forest reserve entirely. This decision, while increasing construction costs, was well-received by locals and environmental experts alike.

Dusan Lugbenongue, a professor at the School of Tropical Forests of the National University of Agriculture in Benin, commended Chinese enterprises for prioritizing environmental protection and safeguarding the precious local natural wealth. Local media also expressed their appreciation for the Nibe Pipeline, acknowledging the project’s commitment to protecting the Saketai National Forest Reserve.

The Nibe pipeline stretches for 1,980 kilometers, starting from the Agadem Oilfield in Niger and ending at Saimey Port in Benin. Seen as a significant development for the regions along its route, Chinese companies demonstrate their commitment to green and environmentally friendly practices throughout the project’s construction. They utilize eco-friendly pipeline materials, conduct extensive research and assessment of environmental and social impacts, and hire international third-party companies to monitor the construction sites closely. Kodovide, director of the Environment Agency of the Ministry of Life and Environment of Benin, expressed gratitude, stating, “Thanks to Chinese companies for building a ‘green pipeline’ with practical actions.”

In another instance, the third phase of the Mexico Manzanillo project, undertaken by Harbin Electric International Engineering Company, commenced construction in December 2022 in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico. The region is known for its warm and humid climate, serving as a habitat for numerous rare creatures within its expansive mangrove forest. With approximately 35 endangered species and 74 other flora and fauna species requiring special protection, the project team took swift action to safeguard these animals.

During the site preparation, several protected animals, including iguanas, were discovered. To ensure their protection, the project team held an on-site meeting and hired wildlife research specialists to trap and relocate these rare animals. The relocated animals were carefully placed in suitable habitats, allowing them to quickly adapt to their new environment. Martha Alcanta, a local employee of the company, praised the project for finding a balance between economic development and environmental protection. In addition to wildlife protection, the project entails planting 2,092 unique fruit trees, strictly adhering to Mexican environmental regulations to minimize the project’s ecological impact.

In Sao Paulo State, Brazil, COFCO International Brazil launched the “Pollination Program” to raise awareness about the importance of bees in agricultural production and ecological balance. The program utilizes technological means to mitigate the adverse effects of pesticides on bees. By integrating beehive and foraging area information into a drone map, the company ensures that drones automatically stop spraying in these designated areas, significantly reducing bee mortality.

The “Pollination Project” has expanded its scope in recent years. COFCO International Brazil conducts various activities to promote bee-related knowledge and constructs “Bee Hotels” to serve as habitats for solitary bees in urban areas. Through interactive initiatives, children have the opportunity to engage with stingless bees, observe beehive structures, and taste different types of honey. The aim is to foster respect for nature and the protection of biodiversity.

Julia Moretti, Global Head of the Sustainable Development Department of COFCO International, emphasized that biodiversity serves as the foundation for the agriculture and food industry. The “Pollination Project” has expanded to include several other sugarcane plantations in São Paulo and aims to encompass additional sugarcane, coffee, and soybean producing areas such as Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais in the future.

Chinese enterprises continue to exemplify their commitment to environmental protection and biodiversity preservation through their overseas construction projects. These efforts not only contribute to the sustainable development of human beings but also showcase China‘s determination to maintain the ecological balance and protect the home we all share.

