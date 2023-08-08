Chinese exports collapse in July, the sharpest slowdown since the beginning of the pandemic

Listen to the audio version of the article

Chinese trade slows down more than expected in July, due to weaker demand which adds new uncertainties to the recovery of the world‘s second largest economy.

The data of the Chinese Customs recorded last month an annual decline in exports measured in dollars of 14.5%, to 281.8 billion, greater than the already negative -12.4% in June and worse than forecasts, and a decrease of imports by 12.4% (201.2 billion dollars), after -6.8% in June and against much better estimates. The combined effect on the trade balance leads to a reduction of the surplus of 20.4% from last year’s record, to 80.6 billion dollars.

Inflation, rates and derisking

The slowdown in exports, the traditional engine of Beijing’s economy and a fundamental support during the pandemic years, is the most marked since the onset of Covid in February 2020; it is basically explained by high inflation and tightening of interest rates, which have led to a drop in global demand for Chinese goods. But geopolitical tensions with the West still weigh: exports to the United States – the main destination of Chinese products – fell by 23.1% compared to the previous year, while those to the European Union fell by 20.6 %, between chip wars and derisking, the reduction of exposure to Beijing..

Domestic consumption does not take off

The drop in imports, the fifth in a row, instead reflects above all the weakness of domestic consumption and is, in perspective, more worrying, if one considers that the Chinese economic recovery this year should have been supported above all by strong domestic demand. A question that instead takes into account, among other things, the collapse of the real estate market which has hit the construction sector. Further indications on the weakness of domestic demand could come today, from data on consumer prices, with the country at risk of deflation.

Among the data related to imports from individual countries or geographical areas, the first monthly decline since February 2021 (-8.1% per year) of imports from Russia, mostly oil and gas at discounted prices, dropped in July to 9, 2 billion dollars, in a context of bilateral trade that remains solid.