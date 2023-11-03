Chinese Fighter Jets Conduct Unsafe Interceptions of Canadian Military Helicopter Over South China Sea

Chinese Fighter Jets Engage in Reckless Encounters with Canadian Military Helicopter in South China Sea

In a recent incident over international waters in the South China Sea, a Chinese fighter jet fired flares in front of a Canadian military helicopter, putting the aircraft at risk. Canadian military officials have condemned the actions as reckless and dangerous, warning that such behavior could have led to the downing of the helicopter.

The incident occurred last Sunday when the Canadian helicopter, flying from the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Ottawa, was searching for a previously detected submarine. It was the second encounter between the Ottawa helicopter and Chinese J-11 fighter jets on that day alone. In both instances, the Chinese fighters came within 100 feet of the Canadian helicopter.

Major Rob Millen, the air officer on board the HMCS Ottawa, described the encounters as “unsafe and non-standard, unprofessional.” He noted that while it was not uncommon for Chinese aircraft to approach fixed-wing aircraft, it was rare to see such provocative actions against a helicopter.

During the earlier encounter, the Chinese fighters flew in circles around the Canadian helicopter, causing turbulence and endangering the rotor system. In response, Millen descended to 200 feet, an altitude uncomfortable for fast fighter jets, in an effort to avoid further escalation.

These incidents are not isolated and add to a growing number of unsafe encounters involving Chinese military aircraft and allied forces. Earlier this month, a Chinese fighter jet came within five meters of a Canadian CP-140 reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft over the East China Sea. The United States has also reported multiple instances in which Chinese fighter jets engaged in risky behavior near American aircraft.

China claims historic jurisdiction over most of the South China Sea, despite an international tribunal ruling in 2016 that invalidated its claims. The vast waterway is of strategic importance, not only for international trade but also for fishing grounds that support many livelihoods. As tensions continue to rise in the region, major Western powers, including Canada and the United States, frequently assert their rights to freedom of navigation by conducting naval exercises and patrols in the disputed areas.

The Canadian frigate HMCS Ottawa has been participating in the multinational exercise Noble Caribou, along with naval ships and aircraft from the United States, Australia, Japan, and New Zealand. However, when the encounters with the Chinese fighter jets occurred, the Ottawa was operating alone.

The Canadian military has indicated that it will continue to conduct operations in international waters of the South China Sea and that its aircrews are training on how to respond to such intercepts. CNN has reached out to Chinese authorities for comment on the recent incidents.

