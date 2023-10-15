Chinese Foreign Minister Condemns Israel’s Actions in Gaza as Excessive and Calls for Ceasefire

Chinese Foreign Minister condemns Israel’s actions in Gaza and calls for a cease-fire

In a phone call with his Saudi counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed his disapproval of Israel’s actions in Gaza, stating that they have gone beyond “self-defense.” He called on the Israeli authorities to heed international requests to cease their actions in the region.

China opposes and condemns any actions that harm civilians, as they violate basic human conscience and the fundamental norms of International Law, according to Wang Yi. In a statement published on the Ministry’s website, China denounced Israel’s actions and recommended seriously listening to the calls of the international community and the Secretary General of the United Nations to stop the collective punishment of the people of Gaza.

Wang Yi reiterated that the Chinese Government is actively communicating with all parties involved in the conflict, urging them not to make decisions that could escalate the situation. He emphasized the importance of promoting a ceasefire and putting an end to the war. The safety of civilians, the opening of humanitarian aid channels, and the fulfillment of the basic needs of the people of Gaza were highlighted as top priorities.

The statement further highlighted China‘s belief that the historical injustice against Palestine has endured for over half a century and cannot continue. The country called on all peace-loving and justice-loving nations to speak out and demand the immediate implementation of the “two-state solution.”

The Chinese Foreign Minister’s condemnation of Israel’s actions and his call for a cease-fire demonstrates China‘s concern for the well-being of civilians in Gaza and its commitment to finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.