Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang sacked, replaced by predecessor Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who had been absent from public view for a month, was officially sacked on Monday and replaced by his predecessor, Wang Yi. Qin’s disappearance since June 25th, following a meeting with officials from Sri Lanka, Russia, and Vietnam, had sparked numerous speculations about his whereabouts and status.

In an unprecedented session, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Assembly (ANP) approved Qin’s dismissal and reinstatement of Wang Yi as the country’s Chancellor, as reported by the state news agency Xinhua. The decision was made effective by an order signed by China‘s President and General Secretary of the Communist Party, Xi Jinping.

Qin’s removal from office comes after a quick rise in prominence last December, during which his assertive and firm stance resulted in his appointment as Chancellor. This marked the beginning of a period of high activity for China as it opened up following the “zero covid” policy. Qin actively engaged in various international issues, such as the War in Ukraine and the escalating rivalry with the United States.

His last notable public appearance was in June, when he met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing, with both parties attempting to restore communication and avoid further conflicts.

Qin was expected to attend the recent ASEAN summit in Indonesia, but Beijing cited “health reasons” for his absence. Notably, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and White House Special Envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry, also did not participate in the Beijing meetings.

Now, at 69 years old, Wang Yi returns to his previous role that he held from 2013 until December 2020 when Qin replaced him. During Qin’s absence, Wang filled in for him in several meetings, and his promotion last October to head of the Office of the Party’s Foreign Affairs Commission made him the highest-ranking diplomat in China.

Wang Yi’s appointment reflects a reshuffling within the Chinese government as it navigates complex international relations and addresses emerging geopolitical challenges.

