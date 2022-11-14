Original Title: Indonesian Chinese-funded Enterprises Actively Practicing Social Responsibility – (Quote)

Economic Daily reporter Chen Xiaofang in Jakarta

In September this year, the Longyue Bridge, built by Delong Industrial Park with an investment of about 33.345 billion rupiah (about 15 million yuan), was completed in North Morowari County, Sulawesi Island, Indonesia. The commute time for nearby villagers has been reduced from 2 hours to round trip. shortened to 20 minutes. The bridge is affectionately called “Reunion Bridge” by the local people.

This is a microcosm of local Chinese-funded enterprises attaching importance to public welfare undertakings, giving back to Indonesian society with practical actions, and conveying warmth and love.

In recent years, with the deepening of the economic and trade cooperation between China and Indonesia, more and more Chinese-funded enterprises have come to Indonesia to develop their business. In the process of realizing their own development, these enterprises are also actively fulfilling their social responsibilities, working together to fight the epidemic, serve the community, provide disaster relief, subsidize students, help the poor… These practical measures have brought the hearts of the Chinese and Indonesian people closer. .

Join hands to fight the epidemic

In the face of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, many Chinese-funded enterprises and all walks of life in Indonesia have stood together to overcome the difficulties. Even if their own anti-epidemic materials are in short supply, they still actively participate in the fight against the epidemic and prevention activities in various forms such as financial and material support. According to the survey, 88.6% of Chinese-funded enterprises have carried out public welfare activities to fight the epidemic.

In July 2021, affected by the new coronavirus variant strain “Delta”, the number of infections in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, is increasing day by day, and the supply of medical supplies and oxygen is extremely tight. Under this circumstance, the Delong Industrial Park led by Jiangsu Delong Group took the initiative to contact the relevant local authorities, immediately adjusted the production plan of the park, made every effort to ensure the supply of oxygen at the front line of the anti-epidemic, and donated more than 600 tons of oxygen to all walks of life in Indonesia in three batches. It also donated 1,200 10L oxygen generators, as well as a large number of disposable masks, test kits, thermometer guns and other anti-epidemic materials and daily necessities.

PT Huawei Technology Investment Co., Ltd. built a microwave network for free for Indonesia’s epidemic isolation island of Sebarukjer Island to provide a network for the quarantined people; donated video conferencing equipment and WiFi 6 equipment to Indonesia’s National Disaster Administration and Army General Hospital to improve Epidemic command efficiency; provide online education platforms and courses for many universities in Indonesia, and provide free cloud platform accounts to 2,000 schools and educational institutions to help students suspend classes without stopping.

Serving the Community Shared Development

Chinese companies have always regarded harmonious community relations as the key to sustainable development. According to the survey, between 2020 and 2022, 60% of Chinese-funded enterprises participated in community service activities.

Tsingshan Park invested by Tsingshan Group has set up a social welfare fund for the park. From 2021 to 2022, it will invest 85.2 billion dong (about 38.3271 million yuan) in social welfare projects to provide regular health consultations for employees of the park and surrounding villagers, free of charge Medical and other services.

Julong Group fulfills its social responsibilities and serves community development through cooperative planting in the plantations it operates. At present, Julong Group’s cooperative plantations in Indonesia cover an area of ​​20,000 hectares, covering more than 9,000 households. Linto, a Manusu villager who participated in the cooperative planting, said that the previously idle land has been fully utilized, which has greatly increased his income.

The China-Indonesia Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone cooperates with the enterprises in the park, and cooperates with the aided vocational technical schools and vocational centers to train more than 100 talents for the surrounding communities every year. In order to support the development of the local textile processing industry, the cooperation zone took the lead in purchasing and called on the enterprises in the park to support the village-run enterprises. With the concerted efforts of many parties, the village-run enterprises in the surrounding Nagasali and Sukamashi villages have flourished.

Participate in disaster relief

Indonesia is prone to natural disasters. Whenever a major disaster occurs, Chinese-funded enterprises work closely with all sectors of the Indonesian society to actively cooperate and support the Indonesian government in carrying out disaster relief work.

Over the years, Bank of China has actively carried out donation activities to disaster-stricken areas in Indonesia through Indonesia Yilian and the Red Cross. Delong Industrial Park set up a fund to donate materials worth more than 66.689 billion rupiah (about 30 million yuan) for the flood disaster in Kendari, Indonesia, the 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Baru, and the fight against the new crown pneumonia epidemic.

At the beginning of 2020, West Java suffered from continuous flooding, and surrounding villages were severely affected. The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project department launched an emergency plan, and organized 5 dump trucks, 2 excavators and 1 loader to go to the site overnight to find blocked openings and dredging and flooding. After the floods receded, they carried out post-disaster reconstruction together with the West Bandung County Government and more than 400 villagers.

Donate to help make dreams come true

Chinese-funded enterprises also actively support the development of education in Indonesia. Some companies help improve Indonesia’s educational conditions by donating to build schools, donating school supplies, and subsidizing poor students. talent.

In 2010, China Harbour (Indonesia) Co., Ltd. established the first university scholarship for Chinese-funded enterprises in Indonesia, the “President University China Harbour Scholarship”; Funding the impoverished high school students in inspirational schools to complete their high school studies; China Railway Group Co., Ltd. established the “China Railway Indonesia College Students Internship Base” to provide internship opportunities for college students. Conch Cement organizes a youth volunteer teaching team to teach primary school students in local schools, and establishes the “Conch Scholarship” to support local students from poor families and excellent academic performance to complete their studies every year.

The relationship between countries lies in the blind date of the people. The development of Chinese-funded enterprises in Indonesia connects tens of thousands of partners, affects hundreds of thousands of happy families, and weaves a web of common destiny with connected interests and people-to-people bonds. Looking ahead, this web will become denser and denser.