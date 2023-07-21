Chinese Hackers Read Hundreds of Thousands of Emails From US Ambassador to China, Wall Street Journal and CNN Report

A group of hackers linked to the Chinese government would have accessed hundreds of thousands of emails from the accounts of Nicholas Burns, the US ambassador to China, and other US government officials, including Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia. They write it Wall Street Journal e CNNciting knowledgeable US government officials who spoke to the newspapers anonymously.

Hackers had access to emails through a flaw in Microsoft’s cloud system – that is, the archiving system that allows data to be stored on different servers to make them available anytime, anywhere via the Internet – according to what communicated from the same company a few days ago. The problem would have been solved, but in recent months it would have allowed hackers to read the emails of about twenty organizations around the world. Last week it was announced that the e-mail account of secretary of commerceGina Raimondo, had been hacked in the same way.

The emails contained information on the organization of a series of US ministerial visits to China and confidential conversations about policy towards China. From the first information it does not appear that the cyber attack involved the US secretary of state (the equivalent of the foreign minister), Antony Blinken, or even his most important advisers. The hackers would have focused not so much on the most prominent figures in the State Department, but on those most involved in relations between the United States and China.

