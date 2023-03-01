Find out what the Chinese horoscope for March 2023 brings you.

Izvor: Shutterstock/BeautifulPicture

Monthly horoscope for March 2023, he announced numerous changes for most signs of the Zodiac, find out what are your predictions for this month according to Chinese astrology…

PACOV

1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008.

You should focus on your inner strength. Take care of your finances, your carelessness can result in big expenses. Do not let your emotions overshadow your mind: in this state you risk saying a lot of unnecessary things, which you will later regret. Be creative, it will give you strength and motivation to keep going.

BIVO

1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009.

You are slowly but surely moving towards your goal. Do not let the fact that the results are not yet noticeable stop you – you have chosen the right path. Set your priorities carefully. Ditch the less important things in favor of the important ones. Beware of the envy of someone from your environment. And learn to admit your mistakes.

TIGER

1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010.

The new month will bring new opportunities. Any career change will benefit you. Accept offers to change jobs or positions. Control your expenses – now is not the best time to overspend. In your mood, you seem contradictory – your actions are the opposite of what you think and say, which will confuse your partner.

ZEC

1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011.

It will be a successful month in every way. You finally find meaning in your career that will encourage you to go further. Everything is stable in the financial sector as well, but the money you earn beyond the usual is better not to spend, but to save for future higher expenses. Any undertaking this month will be successful. Lonely people have every chance to find love.

DRAGON

1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012.

You will face disappointment, which will take some time to accept. This will affect your condition, but remember that the sun always hides behind the clouds, and soon you will start to have new hopes and desires. Do not try to control what is beyond your control, such as other people’s thoughts and actions. Focus on work, especially since you will have to recall skills that you have long forgotten.

SNAKE

1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013.

This month will not be as peaceful as the last. You will understand where you are going wrong and this will provide you with new opportunities for growth. Only you are the main reason for your victories and failures. Listen to advice, friendly support is very necessary for you now. Be careful what and how you say – your words can hurt those closest to you.

HORSE

1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014.

This month you will realize a lot about yourself. And what conclusions you draw will greatly affect your destiny. Now even minor decisions will have big consequences for you, so you must not be frivolous and frivolous. Success on the professional level will bring teamwork. A pleasant acquaintance awaits the lonely, but those who have been in a relationship for a long time may be on the verge of breaking up. Think about how important your partner is to you.

SKIN

1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015.

Spring will bring with it the spirit of renewal. This applies to everything in your life: from experimenting with your appearance to making new connections in the career field. There will be some really good opportunities ahead of you, but don’t try to take every single one. In love, first impressions can be very deceiving, so don’t jump to conclusions.

MONKEY

1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004.

You get confirmation at work, and in addition to personal satisfaction, it will bring you new financial opportunities. Be careful about your health – problems from the past can reactivate. Do not idealize your partner, it could turn out to be very disappointing for you. You have set the bar too high for the right person to reach.

THE ROOSTER

[194519571969198119932005

Expect a few minor troubles this month. It won’t hurt you much if you don’t “make a donkey out of a mosquito” yourself. Stay calm in any situation. Be careful with shopping – thoughtless shopping will not bring you joy. In romantic relationships, you may find that your feelings are not reciprocated. Do not be discouraged, very soon a new love will enter your life.

NOT

1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006.

This is a lucky month. In the professional field, a change of point of view will give you new inspiration and bring good results. Ignore the criticism, the truth is on your side. Your attractiveness is particularly pronounced now, but be careful that it does not bring you unnecessary problems in the future.

PIG

1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007.

The burst of energy you will experience this month will breathe new life into your old projects. Any new information will subsequently open up new perspectives. Do not dwell on past mistakes and try to limit communication with those who try to make you feel guilty for what happened.

How are the stars in your favor today? Advice from our astrologers for health, love and work awaits you every day on Viber. APPLY HERE.

(WORLD)