After more than three years in jail without a sentence, a Shandong court sentenced Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi, lawyers and human rights activists, to prison terms of 14 and 12 years, respectively, for “subversion of state powers.” .

This was reported by Human Rights Watch, recalling that the two dissidents, both civil rights lawyers, were among the leaders of the New Citizens Movement, a network of activists critical of the Chinese Communist Party. Prosecutors accused them of organizing, planning and carrying out subversion of state power by founding and expanding, with others, the activist network. Among the accusations, the essays defined as “seditious” and published by the group from 2012 to 2013, an “illegal documentary” and training sessions for the “non-violent color revolution”.

Xu had called for President Xi Jinping’s resignation over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and had previously been arrested in 2013 and jailed for four years for “gathering crowds to disturb public order” and demanding the right to education of children from migrant families. He was released in 2017. Both were tried behind closed doors after three years’ imprisonment, including a period under residential surveillance – a form of detention of up to six months in an undisclosed location without access to family or a lawyer.