Military and political maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait where Beijing’s pressure on the “rebel province” has increased again in recent days. Xi Jinping, despite the obvious warlike rhetoric, has to calibrate his answers in this phase, a bit of a stick and a bit of a carrot. Between the image of a responsible power of China that he is trying to carry forward, the desire not to worsen the already fragile relations with the US and allies, military tactics and internal political games on the island that he hopes to influence.

