The president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, will travel to Taiwan on August 4th. The Chinese media say this on the basis of “intelligence sources”, reports Radio France International, stressing that there is still no reaction to the rumors from the American side.

Taiwan is not included in the official travel program – which includes Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan – but it is not yet excluded that Pelosi will go to the island, which China considers a rebel territory to be reunited with the motherland even by force. . According to Chinese media, on August 4 Pelosi will depart from the US Air Force’s Clark base in the Philippines and travel to Taipei, where he will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen. Then, on the afternoon of August 5, the president of the House of Representatives will leave for Tokyo.

China sees Pelosi’s visit as a provocation and in various sectors of the US administration there are fears that his plane could be intercepted by the Chinese air force. The ‘Global Times’, an English-language Chinese government newspaper, argues that Pelosi could use the excuse of an emergency landing or refueling to make a stop in Taiwan. The tabloid then warned that the Air Force of the People’s Republic is ready, in case of problems, to escort Pelosi’s plane to a safe port on its territory, as long as it does not land in Taiwan.

