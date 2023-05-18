Home » Chinese medicine is gaining more and more admirers abroad | Info
World

Chinese medicine is gaining more and more admirers abroad | Info

by admin
Chinese medicine is gaining more and more admirers abroad | Info

The hospital for the treatment of encephalopathy is one of the first centers for the provision of Chinese medicine services. So far, it has received more than 120,000 patients from a dozen countries and regions, which has earned it a good reputation.

Source: Promo

Thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative, the “Chinese-Tajik Traditional Medical Center” was established in Astana in 2022. So far, it has received 5,300 patients. This hospital expanded cooperation with other Central Asian countries and provided training for 120 doctors from those countries.


00:50

Chinese medicine is gaining more and more followers abroad
Source: Promo

Source: Promo

See also  The brother of the former New York governor was fired by CNN for alleged involvement in sexual harassment-Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Palestinian tensions escalate as Israeli far-right marches in...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

The state of emergency in Novi Grad has...

future won wide | Sport

The probabilities of Palermo-Brescia: an opportunity for Bettella

Combating the use of crack, awareness campaign for...

Locals 14 days since the massacre in Mladenovac...

Partizan won the Student Center statement by Željko...

The Turin Book Fair opens its doors. Lagioia...

Economic agenda of 19 May 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy