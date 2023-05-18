Chinese medicine is gaining more and more admirers abroad | Info

The hospital for the treatment of encephalopathy is one of the first centers for the provision of Chinese medicine services. So far, it has received more than 120,000 patients from a dozen countries and regions, which has earned it a good reputation.

Source: Promo

Thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative, the “Chinese-Tajik Traditional Medical Center” was established in Astana in 2022. So far, it has received 5,300 patients. This hospital expanded cooperation with other Central Asian countries and provided training for 120 doctors from those countries.