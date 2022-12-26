The Ministry of Defense of Taiwan reported the presence of 71 Chinese planes and five military ships in the vicinity of the island, with 47 of the planes arriving to cross the so-called ‘median line of the Strait’: among the latter, 12 J-11 fighters, 18 J-16 fighters and six SU-30 fighters. The ‘middle line of the Strait’ is basically an unofficial border that has been tacitly respected by Taipei and Beijing in recent decades, but has been constantly crossed by Chinese forces during military exercises in recent months.

The latest incursions come after the US Congress approved the so-called National Defense Authorization Act last Friday, which authorizes billions of dollars in defense, energy and national security spending, which includes military aid to Taiwan.

The visit to the area last August by the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, deeply angered the Chinese government, which responded with economic sanctions and the announcement of military exercises in the waters surrounding Taiwan, decisions which brought tension in the Strait to levels not seen in decades.

China confirmed that it conducted an “exercise” yesterday in response to unspecified “provocations” by the island, without however specifying the number of aircraft involved or the exact location of the maneuvers.