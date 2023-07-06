Home » Chinese Online Partners with MangaToon to Bring AI-generated Manga to Global Markets
Chinese Online Partners with MangaToon to Bring AI-generated Manga to Global Markets

Chinese Online Partners with MangaToon to Bring AI-generated Manga to Global Markets

Chinese Online, a leading Chinese content platform, has partnered with manga reading platform MangaToon to bring AI-generated comics to international markets. This collaboration is part of Chinese Online’s efforts to explore new “IP+AI” content production methods.

The initial release includes two comic works, “Provoking” and “After Activating Talent, I Dominated the Recovery of Reiki,” which are adapted from Chinese Online’s own network literature IP. Using AI technology, these texts are transformed into comics and translated into seven languages, including English, Indonesian, Thai, Spanish, Chinese, and French. The comics will be distributed through MangaToon to over dozens of countries and regions, targeting North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

MangaToon is the largest overseas comics app in China, boasting collaborations with nearly 300 copyright companies and authors. With over 4,000 comics available in multiple languages, including Chinese, English, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai, Spanish, Portuguese, and French, MangaToon covers 80% of countries and regions globally.

The popularity of comics adapted from online novels has been growing both domestically and internationally. This partnership with MangaToon represents a significant step for Chinese Online in expanding its presence in overseas markets and promoting Chinese culture worldwide.

