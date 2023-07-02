Chinese politician Qu Dongyu has been re-elected director general of FAO, the UN agency for agriculture

Chinese politician Qu Dongyu he was re-elected Director-General of FAO, the well-known and influential UN agency for agriculture and food. Qu was the only candidate for the job. He was first elected in 2019, becoming the first Chinese politician to head the agency, as well as one of the most influential diplomats in the world. His work in recent months it had been criticized by several Western countrieswho accused him of giving precedence to the interests of his country, China, over those of the FAO, and of using too soft words to describe the invasion of Ukraine by Russia (one of China‘s main allies ).

