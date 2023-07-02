Home » Chinese politician Qu Dongyu has been re-elected director general of FAO, the UN agency for agriculture
World

Chinese politician Qu Dongyu has been re-elected director general of FAO, the UN agency for agriculture

by admin
Chinese politician Qu Dongyu has been re-elected director general of FAO, the UN agency for agriculture

Chinese politician Qu Dongyu he was re-elected Director-General of FAO, the well-known and influential UN agency for agriculture and food. Qu was the only candidate for the job. He was first elected in 2019, becoming the first Chinese politician to head the agency, as well as one of the most influential diplomats in the world. His work in recent months it had been criticized by several Western countrieswho accused him of giving precedence to the interests of his country, China, over those of the FAO, and of using too soft words to describe the invasion of Ukraine by Russia (one of China‘s main allies ).

– Read also: China supports Russia, but without committing itself

See also  New Zealand, the "machine" that runs on the wind breaks the wind speed record on land: 222.4 kilometers per hour

You may also like

Travis Birds will present “Perro Deseo” at La...

Udinese transfer market | Cristo Gonzalez salutes: official...

United Airlines CEO Announces Plans to Avoid Flight...

Three wedding dresses in one | Magazine

3 wedding dresses in one | Magazine

Disappearance of Kata, a mysterious phone call arrives...

Ukraine’s Air Force Successfully Shoots Down Drones and...

In Orkney there is discussion about leaving the...

Udinese Market | It’s a market derby among...

Usa 2024, Obama takes the field to help...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy