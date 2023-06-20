Chinese Premier Li in Berlin. And Germany is divided

8
BERLIN – Even before the large Chinese delegation arrived yesterday at the castle of Bellevue, at the residence of Frank Walter Steinmeier, the spokeswoman for the President of the Republic had already revealed what Berlin expects from Beijing in the first place. “China can use its global political clout and influence over Russia to bring about a just peace,” he wrote Cerstin Gammelin their Twitter.
