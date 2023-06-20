Home » Chinese Premier Li in Berlin. And Germany is divided
World

Chinese Premier Li in Berlin. And Germany is divided

by admin
Chinese Premier Li in Berlin. And Germany is divided

BERLIN – Even before the large Chinese delegation arrived yesterday at the castle of Bellevue, at the residence of Frank Walter Steinmeier, the spokeswoman for the President of the Republic had already revealed what Berlin expects from Beijing in the first place. “China can use its global political clout and influence over Russia to bring about a just peace,” he wrote Cerstin Gammelin their Twitter.

See also  American veterans painfully recall the Iraq War: What did we do when we kidnapped civilians in front of children? - International - China Industry Network

You may also like

from tomorrow the Rap will start to remove...

TIM, no decision on offers for Netco. Exam...

Food that spoils teeth | Magazine

After struggling for 7,000 days, the people of...

Report from lawless oceans/10. Freedom or death: in...

Europe is threatened by deadly heat waves |...

Explorers and tycoons: who are the passengers of...

Palermo, when Biagio Conte began to die

How to relieve a migraine | Magazine

How much air is left in the submarine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy