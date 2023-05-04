Home » Chinese President Xi Jinping responded on Wednesday to the students’ letter | Info
World

Chinese President Xi Jinping responded on Wednesday to the students’ letter | Info

by admin
Chinese President Xi Jinping responded on Wednesday to the students’ letter | Info

Chinese President Xi Jinping responded on Wednesday to a letter from students at the Quanzhou Experimental Station of China Agricultural University, urging them to contribute to rural revival and agricultural modernization.

Source: Promo

Xi also extended greetings to Chinese youth on the eve of Youth Day.

He said he was glad to learn that the Quanzhou Experiment Station provided graduate students with an opportunity to gain agricultural experience and learn about people’s livelihoods by visiting fields and villages, which contributes to the revitalization of rural areas.
Xi welcomed the students’ desire to seek the truth in the fields and their rural practices, saying that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has taken measures to turn China into an agricultural power.

Xi expressed the hope that the students will continue to contribute to the modernization of agriculture and the construction of a modern socialist China.

The Quanzhou Experimental Station of China Agricultural University was built in 2009 in Quanzhou County, Hebei Province in northern China with the aim of developing high-level agricultural talents. China Agricultural University currently has 139 such stations in 24 provinces across the country.

See also  Trump, rumors of my arrest on Tuesday, let's take back the country

You may also like

Ukraine, I stand by the relay for peace:...

Belgrade, student opens fire at school and kills...

“May 1st” nearly 800,000 people in France protested...

Road test and reviews of the new Kia...

Rain on King Charles’ coronation: ‘Meghan’s curse’

New edition of Rit/mo and its garden of...

Will coronation of King Charles be possible in...

Ivana Stevanović on the consequences of the massacre...

Ćevap fest Banjaluka 2023 | Info

the “lesson” by David Batstone

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy