Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia next week, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk “about friendship and peace”. The visit, which was widely anticipated, is Xi Jinping’s first to Russia since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and was announced by the two countries’ foreign ministries on Friday. Xi will be in Russia from Monday March 20 to Wednesday March 22, and according to Hua Chunying, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, China “will maintain an objective and fair position on the crisis in Ukraine and will play a role in promoting peace negotiations”. China, which continues to refuse to define the one in Ukraine as a “war”, has so far maintained positions very close to those of Russia.

At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22. 🇨🇳🇷🇺 — Hua Chunying Hua Chunying (@SpokespersonCHN) March 17, 2023

A few days ago, China had released a document on the war in Ukraine in which it disclosed its position on the issue, and which was interpreted – partly incorrectly – as a “peace plan”. However, the plan is rather generic and has been met with some distrust, especially from the Russian side.

– Listen to Globe: Could China contribute to peace in Ukraine?