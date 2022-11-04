The uncontrolled fall of the central stage of the Chinese Long March rocket, which on 31 October had brought the third module of the Chinese space station into space, ended with a ‘dip’ in the south-central area of ​​the Pacific Ocean, at 11 am. , 01 Italian time. He confirms this with a tweet on United States Armed Forces Command responsible for Space. The return to the atmosphere therefore took place late with respect to the forecast of the European Operations Center for Space Surveillance and Monitoring (Eu Sst), which had narrowed the time window between 9.19 and 10.21 in Italy, but also very much away from the landing area initially identified in the Atlantic Ocean.

A “remote possibility” was also communicated that the trajectory of the space debris could involve Italy: in the night between 3 and 4 November, the civil protection had in fact alerted Sardinia, Lazio, Molise, Puglia, Calabria. The same happened in Spain, where airspace was even closed this morning, due to the risk associated with the possible passage of the Chinese rocket, with obvious inconvenience for passengers.

As with the previous launches of the other modules of the Chinese space station, the Long March 5B rocket used is unable to restart its engines to perform a controlled reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere and, with its 30 meters in length and around 20 tons in weight, represents one of the largest space debris that has fallen uncontrollably to Earth in the recent past: the returns of the Skylab US in 1979 and Soviet Union Salyut 7 in 1991, of approximately 77 and 40 tons respectively, are the only debris with higher mass.