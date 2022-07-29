Home World Chinese rocket in uncontrolled fall: it could crash in several areas of Central-Southern Italy
World

Chinese rocket in uncontrolled fall: it could crash in several areas of Central-Southern Italy

All with their eyes fixed on the sky. By the hour, the forecasts on the fall of the central stage of the Chinese rocket ‘Long March 5B’, in uncontrolled return to the atmosphere, are becoming more and more accurate. It had already happened in 2020 and 2021 that the impact of a fragment of it with inhabited territories triggered concerns and fears. Now, the latest updated estimates, prepared by the American Aerospace Corporation, place the event around 20.26 (Italian time) tomorrow, with an uncertainty of about 6 hours. However, the situation remains evolving: the margin for error will remain substantial until the end.

In addition to the time, it remains to be seen where it will land. Based on the current fall forecasts, the Civil Protection has made it known that, from the measurements, three different trajectories towards Italy cannot yet be excluded. The latter could affect the Center-South, in particular Lazio (from Latina to the South), Molise, Campania, Basilicata, Puglia, Calabria, Sardinia and Sicily.

“60-70% of the central stages of rockets launched into space are subject to uncontrolled reentry, but usually they are much smaller objects”, explained to Ansa Luciano Anselmo, researcher at the Institute of Science and Technologies of the “Alessandro Faedo” information from Cnr (Isti-Cnr) and expert in spatial dynamics. “In this case we are talking about about 25 tons – added Anselmo – it is the most massive object that can return without control”.

As mentioned, it is in fact not the first time but the third: it had already happened after the first launch took place on May 5, 2020, when the main stadium fell off the west coast of Africa, while in May 2021 in the Indian Ocean.

