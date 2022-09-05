As a long science fiction series created by Liu Cixin, “Three-Body Problem” consists of “Three-Body Problem”, “Three-Body Problem 2: Dark Forest” and “Three-Body 3: Death Immortal”. The first one was serialized in Science Fiction World magazine in May 2006, and “Three-Body Problem” is also known as “Chinese science fiction giant”. A few days ago, under the guidance of the Copyright Administration of the Central Propaganda Department, and hosted by the Joint Conference of the National Copyright Exchange Center, the list of winners of the 2021 Top Ten National IP Selection Activities was officially announced.

Based on expert review opinions and online voting rankings, the top ten national IPs in 2021, as well as 16 track awards such as literature, film and television, and cultural blogs, as well as special individual awards such as Weibo Popularity Award and Potential New Voice Award, were finally selected.

It is known that,Liu Cixin’s “Three-Body Problem” won the top ten national IP in 2021,Liu Cixin said: “The title of the top ten annual national IP is the biggest incentive for the work of “Three-Body Problem”.

In January this year, China Educational Books Import & Export Co., Ltd., as the operator of the foreign language version of the “Three-Body Problem” trilogy, announced that the copyright of the English version of the “Three-Body Problem” trilogy had been renewed in advance with Tor Books. , the renewal amount is as high as 1.25 million US dollars, about 8 million yuan,It has created a record of overseas copyright export of Chinese literary works.