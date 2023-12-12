Chinese Special Envoy Attends Inauguration Ceremony of New President in Argentina

China’s Special Envoy Attends Inauguration of New President in Argentina

Wu Weihua, the Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, attended the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Argentina, Milais, in Buenos Aires. The Chinese envoy also met with the new president to convey President Xi Jinping’s warm congratulations and best wishes.

During his meeting with President Milais, Wu Weihua highlighted the 50 years of diplomatic relations between China and Argentina and the positive momentum in the development of their bilateral relations. He expressed China’s commitment to further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership with Argentina based on mutual respect and equal treatment. President Xi’s special envoy emphasized China’s willingness to work with the new Argentine government to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results for both countries.

President Milais, in turn, expressed his gratitude to President Xi Jinping for sending a special envoy to attend his inauguration ceremony. He extended his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Xi Jinping and reaffirmed the new Argentine government’s commitment to the one-China principle. Milais also emphasized the complementarity of the economies of Argentina and China and expressed the country’s willingness to deepen exchanges and cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.

During his visit to Argentina, Wu Weihua also met with the then President Fernandez and the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, Menem, as part of China’s efforts to strengthen its ties with Argentina.

The attendance of China’s special envoy at the inauguration ceremony signifies the importance of the bilateral relationship between China and Argentina, and the commitment of both countries to further enhancing their cooperation in various fields.

