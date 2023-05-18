Chinese special envoy visits EU-Ukraine foreign minister: does not accept the armistice agreement that loses territory

18.05.2023



After the phone call between the leaders of China and Ukraine last month, China promised to send a special envoy to visit Ukraine and talk to all parties; Ukraine said on the 17th that Chinese special envoy Li Hui had met with the Ukrainian foreign minister. Will Li Hui’s trip contribute to the realization of peace between Russia and Ukraine?

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasian Affairs, visited Ukraine from Tuesday to Wednesday (May 16-17) and met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on May 17. Kuleba told Li that Ukraine would not accept any proposal for a truce if it involved the loss of Ukrainian territory or turned into a “frozen conflict”.

The international general definition, “frozen” conflict means that the armed conflict is suspended, but the warring parties have not reached a political agreement, so the conflict may still break out again, or the dominant party will occupy the conflict zone.

According to the press release of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the 17th, Kuleba explained to Li Hui in detail that to restore a sustainable and just peace, in principle, it should be based on respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

At the press conferences on the 16th and 17th, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not introduce the situation of Li Hui’s visit in detail, nor did it confirm whether he had arrived in Ukraine. Last Friday (12th), China stated that Li Hui’s itinerary included visits to Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia, and would “communicate with all parties on a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis.”

Li Hui was the Chinese ambassador to Russia and has close ties with Russia. (file photo)



Since the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian War, Li Hui is the highest-level Chinese official visiting Ukraine. In April this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time after the war between Russia and Ukraine, promising to send a special envoy to Ukraine; the Ukrainian side also pointed out that Li Hui’s trip was an agreement reached during the call.

Li Hui served as the Chinese ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019. He has a close relationship with Russia and was awarded the Medal of Friendship by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Previously, China had repeatedly expressed its intention to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In February, it issued a 12-point statement on “China‘s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis.” In addition, China has not condemned Russia so far, and has avoided calling the conflict an “invasion”. Therefore, Europe and the United States are skeptical of China‘s peaceful role.

In March this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping went to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



(Reuters, Chinese Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.