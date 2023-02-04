Home World Chinese spy balloon, three airports in North and South Carolina closed
Chinese spy balloon, three airports in North and South Carolina closed

Chinese spy balloon, three airports in North and South Carolina closed

The Federal Administration Aviation, the US aviation authority, is closing three airports and part of the airspace of North Carolina and South Carolina for “national security initiatives”. A decision taken in view of the shooting down of the Chinese spy balloon once it is over the Atlantic and then recovering its remains. Closed airports are those of Charleston e Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, Wilmington in Nord Carolina.

It is now certain that the administration Biden is considering the possibility of shooting down the balloon that has triggered a diplomatic crisis between Washington and Beijing. The news was confirmed by several official sources. It is not yet clear what the president’s final decision will be. To a specific question asked by a journalist in Syracuse (New York), Biden limited himself to answering: “We’ll take care of it”.

