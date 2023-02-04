The Federal Administration Aviation, the US aviation authority, is closing three airports and part of the airspace of North Carolina and South Carolina for “national security initiatives”. A decision taken in view of the shooting down of the Chinese spy balloon once it is over the Atlantic and then recovering its remains. Closed airports are those of Charleston e Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, Wilmington in Nord Carolina.

It is now certain that the administration Biden is considering the possibility of shooting down the balloon that has triggered a diplomatic crisis between Washington and Beijing. The news was confirmed by several official sources. It is not yet clear what the president’s final decision will be. To a specific question asked by a journalist in Syracuse (New York), Biden limited himself to answering: “We’ll take care of it”.