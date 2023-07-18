Home » Chinese tennis player booed and humiliated at the tournament | Sports
Chinese tennis player booed and humiliated at the tournament | Sports

Incredible scenes at the tournament in Romania.

Source: Tweet/Ryan

Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai experienced a real nightmare in Bucharest. In the match against the Hungarian player Amarisa Tot, with the result 5:5, she was robbed by deducting a “clean” point, after which complete chaos arose.

Although she complained about the referee’s error, she was ignored and then booed by the crowd. A few minutes later, she withdrew from the match due to a panic attack and admitted that she had been having mental problems lately, which certainly did not make her situation any easier today. And that was not the end of the ugly scenes either, because the Hungarian tennis player acted shockingly and deliberately erased the mark on the line that showed that the Chinese player was damaged.

Shuaj just spread her arms and couldn’t believe what she was seeing, and the Hungarian tennis player turned her back and pretended to be “crazy”. You won’t see a more unsportsmanlike move than this any time soon:

Unlike the anonymous Hungarian, Zhang Shuai (34) is a world-famous tennis player, once a quarterfinalist at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, who earned 9.7 million dollars from prizes. Although she has been a professional tennis player since 2003, she certainly does not remember such chaos at one of her matches.

