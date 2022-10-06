BEIJING – China‘s victory at the UN Human Rights Council on the Xinjiang issue. The motion that was presented by the US to decide whether or not to hold a public debate on the treatment of Uyghurs did not pass: 19 against, 17 in favor and 11 abstentions. Beijing rejoices, NGOs are already protesting. Beijing has received the support of historical friends such as Cuba and Venezuela, but also of Pakistan, Indonesia and Qatar, as well as many African countries.