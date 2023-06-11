Chinese warplanes over the median line in the Taiwan Strait

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Taiwan Air Force went into action on Sunday after spotting 10 Chinese warplanes crossing the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait. The island’s defense ministry said four Chinese warships were also patrolling the area.

This is the second time in less than a week that Taiwan has reported a resurgence of Chinese military activity, after 37 Chinese military aircraft flew into the island’s air defense zone on Thursday, some of which then flew into the western Pacific.

China, which considers Taiwan its own territory, has regularly flown its air force in the skies near the island for the past three years, though not within Taiwan’s territorial airspace.

In a brief statement, Taiwan’s defense ministry said 24 Chinese Air Force aircraft, including J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30 fighter jets, had been detected as of 2:00 pm local time on Sunday. as well as H-6 bombers. Exactly where those planes were flying was not said, but the ministry specified that 10 of them crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait that separates the two nations and which has previously served as an unofficial border, although China says it did not recognize that line and had crossed it regularly since last year. Four Chinese naval vessels were also engaged in “wartime patrols,” the ministry added, without providing further details. Taiwan has sent its fighters and deployed ships and land-based missile systems to keep watch, he said, using a wording he has used before to respond to mainland China‘s activities.