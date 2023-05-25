Chiocci on Tg1, Preziosi on Tg2 and Orfeo on Tg3. President Soldi votes no

Three votes in favour, three votes against, including President Marinella Soldi, and one abstention. This is how the appointments of the directors of newspapers passed in the Rai board of directors this morning: Gian Marco Chiocci on TgUno, Antonio Preziosi on TgDue, Mario Orfeo confirmed on TgTre, Francesco Pionati on Gr, Paolo Petrecca confirmed on RaiNews24, Giuseppe Carboni on Rai Parlamento, Alessandro Casarin confirmed on regional titles and Iacopo Volpi on Sport. Expected to vote against all the appointments by Francesca Bria (Pd share), the employee representative Riccardo Laganà voted against Monica Maggioni on publications, gender directions and editorial coordination. Instead, the adviser of the M5S Alessandro di Majo abstained.

Three votes in favour, enough for the green light: those of the managing director Roberto Sergio and of the two majority directors Simona Agnes and Igor De Biasio. But what surprised this morning was instead the vote against by President Marinella Soldi on all the candidacies of the newspapers but not on the gender directions. The reasoning has been extensively explained: in the indications it would not have been respected gender equality and generational inclusion, among the candidates some would stand out for having short and/or external contracts (one year for Gian Marco Chiocci who comes from beraking latest news) or naturally fixed-term (Iacopo Volpi and Francesco Pionati are close to retirement).

For Soldi, a long-term vision is needed and it is necessary to comply with the company policies voted by the board of directors a year ago on gender equality and inclusion. For this reason, the president has requested the activation of specific committees, first of all the editorial one which should have the task of analyzing and measuring the quality of information on pre-established objective criteria, with reports presented regularly to the board of directors. See also Europe intends to limit energy prices Russia: let the West "freeze" | G7 | Russian-Ukrainian war | Russia

Meanwhile Lucia Annunziata has resigned from Rai. The presenter communicated her “irrevocable resignation” today with an email to CEO Roberto Sergio, making clear the discomfort in the new “Melonian” Rai and letting the fear of incursions into her program leak out both in terms of authors and editorial staff, and in terms of shift in schedule

The other nominations The council also passed the new genre directions:

– Marcello Ciannamea becomes director of Prime Time Entertainment, – Angelo Mellone of Day Time Entertainment,

– Paul Corsini of the deepening,

– Adriano De Maio of the direction of Cinema and TV Series,

– Maurice Imbriale will direct Digital Contents.

Confirmed

– Silvia Calandrelli to Rai Cultura

– Maria Pia Admire yourself a Rai Fiction

– Luke Milan a Rai Kids

Fabrizio Zappi to documentaries

– Elena Capparelli Rai Play

Furthermore

– Simona Sala will direct RadioDue

Andrea Montanari stay on RadioTre

-Marco Lanzarone assumes responsibility for the new Management of specialized digital radios and podcasts

– San Marino TV wing arrives Andrew Vianello.

Among the corporate appointments

– Stefano Coletta goes to Distribution,

– Nicola Rao to the Communications Directorate,

– Francis Giorgino will direct the Research Office.

The top management of Rai Com has also been renewed:

_ Sergio Santo will be the new CEO,

– Claudia Mazzola president.

Finally, confirmed for Rai Cinema

– Paul Del Brocco such as,

– Nicholas Claudius president.

