Chioggia, professor absent for 20 years out of 24 of his career: dismissed. The Supreme Court confirms

A teacher from a high school in Chioggia, in the province of Venice, was dismissed from her post: out of 24 years of overall service, she had not gone to work for 20 years. This is because in the first 10 of her career she was totally absent and for the following 14 she was largely on sick leave. In total, you only spent four years in the chair. The removal of her from her post, decided by the Miur, was confirmed by the Court of Cassation. The ministry had proposed to suspend the teacher following an inspection carried out in 2015 and 2016 in the school where she worked, for “absolute and permanent ineptitude for teaching”. The professor had protested against the Miur’s decision by invoking freedom of teaching. The Court of Cassation rejected it with the 17897 verdict of the Labor Section, arguing that «didactic freedom includes an autonomy in the choice of appropriate teaching methods, but this does not mean that the teacher cannot implement any method or that he cannot organize and not structure the lessons».

The defaults

According to the inspection conducted by the Ministry of Education, the teacher did not pay attention to her students while questioning them, either because she was constantly sending messages on her mobile phone or because she started talking to other students who were not questioned. The inspection had also found among the failures the “absence of sustainable criteria in attributing grades, unclear and confusing explanations, improvisation, slavish reading of the textbook borrowed from the pupil (he would have none never brought one with him, ed), the absence of a logical thread in the sequence of lessons, the attribution of marks in an extemporaneous and humoral way, the bad way of organizing and preparing the tests». Even the final programs of her classes were inaccurate: she reported a fictitious number of hours dedicated to the explanation of the various topics or inserted in the list of topics topics never covered in class.

The judicial case

In light of the numerous non-compliances detected, the Miur had therefore initiated the dismissal of the teacher in 2017. The woman had then filed an appeal. In 2018, the labor judge of the Venice Court said he was against the Miur’s decision, as he believed that the inspection had lasted too little to evaluate the teacher’s dismissal, despite admitting the “disorganization and carelessness of the teacher”. The ministry then turned to the Venice Court of Appeal which rejected the worker’s application. In that context, the MIUR had underlined that it was impossible to evaluate the professor for a longer period. «In the registers reported in the minutes – reads the verdict 17899 -, the fact was documented that the teacher, out of 24 years of teaching, appeared to have been absent for a total of 20 years (the first 10 totally absent and for the remaining 14 she was largely part on sick leave, from 40 to 180 days per year), ultimately totaling a cumulative total of 4 years of teaching which made it impossible to examine periods longer than those inspected (5 months in 2015, the only ones worked, ditto February 2016)”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

