CHiQ B8U Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser DLP with Dolby Vision Support

Dolby Vision in home cinema projection is developing more and more. We now find compatible models at Formovia, Hisense, Philips, Xiaomi and today it’s CHiQ’s turn with its new B8U to join this club. It should be noted that Dolby Vision rhymes only with ultra short focal length because no player in the projection “classic” (understand with devices placed far from the screen) does not offer a compatible video projector.

If at the sight of the B8U you find some similarities with the Screeneo U5 it is not surprising because both come from the same factory.

PHILIPS SCREENEO U5 CHiQ B8U

We are therefore in front of a 4K DLP projector (DMD 0.47 chip with XPR x4 treatment) with mono blue laser source and phosphor wheel. Its optical block offers a projection ratio of 0.21:1, which allows it to broadcast an image 100 inches diagonally (2m23 base) at a distance of 18.8 cm. Its light output is given for a maximum of 2300 lumens with a lifespan of 25,000 hours.

CHiQ B8U

The B8U runs on an Android 11 interface for Android TV with access to an app store. It is an all-in-one device that combines the projector with a Dolby Atmos compatible sound system with a power of 2x10W. Thanks to its smartTV functions, it can directly broadcast your streaming channels thanks to its Wifi, network or Chromecast capabilities. Its two HDMI sockets are in 2.1 format and one of them is eARC (HDMI 2).

Its video processing includes an image interpolation mode that works on SDR and HDR sources. It is HDR-10/HLG and Dolby Vision compatible (but not HDR-10+). For 3D lovers (there are some left!), this projector is 3D Ready DLP Link in 1080p.

CHiQ B8U

The new CHiQ B8U is already available in Europe for €2499.

Editor’s note: The main difficulty that all these UST projectors in the price range of 2000 to 2500€ are going to face is that they find themselves in competition with the Hisense PL1. This model, currently marketed at €2,290, outclasses them in the area of ​​contrast and is the only one to offer dual Dolby Vision and HDR-10+ compatibility,