Infrastructural interventions envisaged by the national strategy for ultra-broadband launched, 70% financed by funds from the PNRR and 30% by TIM Group investments

In the areas envisaged by the TIM tender, in synergy with FiberCop, it will cable over 2,800 new housekeepers with ultrabroadband connections

With the opening of the first construction sites, a Chivasso (TO) the cabling interventions of the TIM Group in the context of Italy Plan 1 Giga to bring ultra-broadband connections to over 2,800 civic located in the areas of the municipal territory covered by the tender.

The initiative is part of the National Strategy for Ultra-Broadband and is financed for 70% by funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and for the remaining 30% by investments by the TIM Group.

The Grouping TIM-FiberCop in fact, it was awarded 7 of the 15 lots put out to tender by Infratel Italia as part of the Italy Plan 1 Giga, for a value of over 1.6 billion euros in financing, to which are added approximately 700 million in direct investment. The goal is to guarantee by 2026, thanks to the laying of optical fiber in the access network, a connection speed of at least 1 Gigabit/s in download and 200 Megabit/s in upload. Chivasso is one of the municipalities involved in this vast program which, overall, involves 10 regions (Piedmont, Val d’Aosta, Liguria, Abruzzo, Molise, Sardinia, Umbria, Marche, Calabria and Basilicata) plus the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano.

FiberCop thus continues its path to create an ultrabroadband network throughout the country: already today it guarantees coverage of over 94% of fixed lines through FTTC and FTTH technologies and will continue to develop FTTH coverage, with connection speeds of up to 10 Gigabit , with the aim of reaching around 60% of the real estate units on a national basis.



“The National Recovery and Resilience Plan – commented the mayor of Chivasso Claudius Castle – continues to improve our city, placing it on a digital competitiveness plan. We are proud that our urban reality is the forerunner of the Italy 1 Giga Plan because it arrives years in advance of the 2026 objective which will guarantee all of Italy a fixed network connection speed of at least 1 Gigabit/s. With the TIM Group – added the mayor – thus continues a serious and consolidated collaboration which will offer citizens and businesses of Chivasso a connection speed in line with the European objectives of the Gigabit society and the Digital Compass, according to the principle of scalability highlighted by the European Commission itself. This threshold – Mayor Castello concluded – it is necessary to develop future proof networks, i.e. readily updatable and able to meet the growing need for connectivity over time for the use of increasingly advanced services”.