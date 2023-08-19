Home » Chocolate MC Takes Family and Neighbors to Music Fest in Cayo Santa María: A Controversial Move
Cuban Musician Chocolate MC Treats Family and Neighbors to Music Festival

Popular Cuban musician, Chocolate MC, recently took his entire family and neighbors from his neighborhood to the Music Fest in Cayo Santa María. In a post on Instagram, he announced that he had arranged for eight rooms in one of the hotels at the tourist facility to accommodate his relatives and neighbors.

“The whole family, my children, my nephews, my brothers, even my grandmother and almost the entire neighborhood are here,” he stated in the post. A total of 25 people, including family members and spouses from the neighborhood, are enjoying the festival together.

This gesture comes after Chocolate MC publicly defended the Santa María Music Fest from critics who claim that supporting the event is indirectly supporting the regime and dictatorship in Cuba. He also directed a message towards his detractors, specifically influencing figures, Alexander Otaola and Alain Paparazzi.

In a bold fashion, Chocolate MC expressed that their opinions held no significance to him. He even quoted his grandmother, saying, “my grandmother says that she shits in the heart of yours.” The artist remains confident in the success of the festival and believes it has the potential to open doors for more international artists, such as Jay Z, Madonna, Beyoncé, and Usher, to perform in Cuba.

The musician disregards concerns over the regime’s control and stated, “What does my dictatorship matter to me? Let the whole world go and sing for Cuba.” While some fans fully support Chocolate MC’s words and actions, others criticize him for not acknowledging that the festival’s funds contribute to the power of the regime.

Meanwhile, the Music Festival has faced controversy as numerous Cubans have taken to the internet to report being scammed at the event. Many individuals arrived with reservations but found that the event had overbooked rooms, leaving them without accommodations. One young woman named Kathy Havana shared her experience at the Grand Muthu hotel, where she has been unable to sleep since arriving on Thursday. She also mentioned the lack of basic necessities and the absence of sugar for breakfast.

Despite controversies surrounding the festival, Chocolate MC remains hopeful and believes it will have a significant impact, not only on Cuban music but also on the country as a whole.

