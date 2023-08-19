Chondrovita, the ally against domestic injuries, is back in distribution

Falls, bumps and crushing: these are the most frequent accidents inside the house – “sweet” but also full of dangers. Not only that: according to INAIL, 77.7% of accident reports concern the bone-muscular system and connective tissues.

What does it mean? That we must be careful and that, in taking care of the house, we must also take care of ourselves. As? Thanks to the collagen supplement Chondrovita: a great ally in our daily efforts, back in distribution by popular demand and whose merits we went to discover for you.

The qualities of the Chondrovita

In our previous article we saw together how the protein-glue works in our body, how much of it we lose per day, what “drinkable collagen” (hydrolysed) and peptides are, and how to navigate among the many offers to choose the best supplement. Now let’s take a closer look at what it contains, what it doesn’t contain and – above all – what Chondrovita can do:

This supplement is based on a collagen of animal origin, filtered and purified. Able, that is, to offer maximum security. In addition, each Chondrovita sachet contains the best active ingredient and peptide available today – Gelita® and Gelita Peptiplus® – of the highest quality. And again: we are talking about a product free from dairy products, gluten, sugars, fats and cholesterol. That is, a supplement that can also be taken by those suffering from diabetes, celiac disease, heart disease or their respective allergies and intolerances. Without forgetting the size of its peptides, from 3 kD: the smallest possible today to pass digestion and thus reach our joints and cartilage. A feature that makes Chondrovita an effective product, with so-called “high bioavailability” compared to supplements with larger collagen fragments.

Finally, the 10 grams of hydrolysed collagen contained in each sachet are the right amount, specially designed to allow optimal assimilation by our body. So for:

reduce inflammation and pain by 80%; aiding recovery from trauma and injury; reduce the risk of fractures and injuries; support those already suffering from osteoporosis, bone fragility, rheumatoid arthritis or osteoarthritis; increase muscle mass, to support our bones and joints; stimulate the natural production of collagen in our body, which slows down after the age of 25.

As we said in the previous article, an “emergency intervention” in an emergency – but above all a way to heal in depth, rebuilding weakened tissues and making us stronger in the face of time and fatigue.

How to take Chondrovita

Each pack contains 30 sachets, the ideal number for a month’s treatment. But, since several studies have shown that the effectiveness of peptides also depends on the dosage, it is recommended to take them for three consecutive months. Of course, after hearing from your doctor – even if this supplement has few contraindications: avoiding the “do it yourself” and Doctor Google still remains the wisest choice.

Furthermore, and according to other studies done on the action of Chondrovita, its peptides accumulate in bone and cartilaginous tissues a few hours after taking them and prove to be even more effective when associated with ACE vitamins – the three great antioxidants, essential for the synthesis and the maintenance of collagen in our body. Collagen which, at that point, is ready to make teeth, skin, nails and hair stronger and to protect our health, mobility and elasticity over time.

Finally, while taking Chondrovita we should try not to “row against”, exaggerating with foods or lifestyles that accelerate the reduction of collagen in our body: refined sugars and energizing drinks, salt and processed meats, spicy foods, fried foods and Sun without protection .

The statistics of accidents at work and at home are dramatic: 3 million a year, of which more than 50% from falls and almost 40% of women dealing with domestic and care services. And the insurances do not make the pain disappear, nor the damage to our body – often permanent. So whether it’s taking care of your own home or that of others, cleaning or repairing, let’s also remember ourselves. With a glass of water in the morning and a sachet of collagen, to keep us healthy and strong.

