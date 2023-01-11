Recently, Chongqing launched the “Hundred Regiments and Thousand Enterprises” international market development campaign, and ASEAN was selected as the first stop. ASEAN is Chongqing’s largest foreign trade partner, and many Chongqing enterprises have close contacts with it, and Maxim’s Group is one of them.

Maxim’s Group has been deeply involved in the ASEAN market for many years. In 2005, the export gate of Maxim Group settled in many building materials supermarkets in Thailand. Taking the Thai market as an opportunity, expand business to ten ASEAN countries, and enter Cambodia Stadium, Siem Reap New International Airport, Cambodia APD Bank, Lao University, Laos Nam Ou Hydropower Station, Boten Railway Station, Thailand Metro Blue Line, Orange Line, etc. A batch of ASEAN key projects.

“The consumption habits and cultural identity of ASEAN countries are similar to those of our country. In addition, the urban construction, public infrastructure, and industrial park construction in this region are constantly speeding up, which provides space for enterprises to develop markets.” Meixin According to Tang Jie, the door sales manager of the group’s best export, among the 10 ASEAN countries, the group’s door products exported to Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam have increased every year.

Among them, Thailand has become the main position for the export of “Made in Maxim” to the ASEAN market. According to reports, the orange line of the Bangkok Metro in Thailand is almost completed, and 96% of the overall progress has been completed, and it is expected to be put into operation early this year. This subway line is the second subway project that Maxim’s Group participated in the construction of the Bangkok Metro Blue Line. Maxim’s Group provided a total of 1,800 sets of fire door products.

Laos Boten Railway Station

“In 2022, Maxim’s orders exported to Thailand will increase by 20%,” Tang Jie said. “We will focus more market development on the three ASEAN countries of Brunei, Indonesia, and Singapore. It is estimated that within three years, Maxim’s export business in ASEAN will double again.” (China Daily Chongqing Reporter Station Tan Yingzi )

