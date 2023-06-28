Choosing to freeze eggs can help women have children at an older age, but many choose not to use it EurekAlert!

Choosing to freeze eggs can help women have children at an older age, but many choose not to use frozen eggs

Time: June 28, 2023

Source: AAAS

Editor’s Choice:

According to research presented today (Monday) at the 39th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE)[1]more than 40 percent of women in their 30s who choose to freeze their eggs are able to have children when they return to a fertility clinic.

According to research presented today at the 39th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE)[1]more than 40 percent of women in their 30s who choose to freeze their eggs are able to have children when they return to a fertility clinic.

However, many of the women in the study who froze their eggs (known as elective oocyte cryopreservation) did not return to the fertility clinic, and many who returned opted for fertility treatments that did not involve freezing their eggs.

The study was presented by Dr. Ezgi Darici, a clinical researcher at the Center for Reproductive Medicine at the Ziekenhuis University in Brussels, Belgium. She said: “More and more women are choosing to freeze their eggs in the hope that it will allow them to have children later in life. However, there is a lack of evidence to show how effective this strategy is. As far as we know, this is in European fertility centers First and one of the largest reports of reproductive outcomes in women undergoing selective oocyte cryopreservation.”

The study included 843 women who underwent elective oocyte cryopreservation for non-medical reasons at reproductive medicine centers between 2009 and 2019. Their average age at the time was 36, and most were unpartnered. By May 2022, 231 (27%) women had returned to the center for treatment. The average age when they returned was 40, and most were partnered.

Of the 231 women who returned, a total of 110 (48%) had their eggs frozen as part of their fertility treatment. Fifty women (22%) underwent intrauterine insemination (sperm directly into the uterus), and 71 of 231 women (31%) underwent fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilization using fresh eggs. The average age of women who used frozen eggs was 42, compared with 39 for those who used fresh eggs.

Among all 231 women, the overall proportion of women who gave birth to a live baby (called the cumulative live birth rate because it includes all live births after any fertility treatment) was 46 percent (106 of 231 women ). The miscarriage rate was 31%.

Of the women who underwent egg freezing, 41 percent had children. Of those treated with fresh eggs, 48 ​​percent had children. The miscarriage rate was 25% with frozen eggs and 29% with fresh eggs.

Dr Darich said: “We found that many women who chose to freeze their eggs in their 30s had not yet returned for fertility treatment. Of those who did come back for treatment, about half used egg freezing. The average age of the women Larger. The choice between using fresh eggs or frozen eggs is based on what is the best treatment for each woman and important factors like the woman’s age. We can’t really compare the two groups because there are many differences in pregnancy and birth rates. However, women who freeze their eggs have a variety of options, and we found that the odds of pregnancy and delivery were positive regardless of whether women underwent fertility treatment with fresh or frozen eggs.”

The researchers acknowledged that the study had relatively few participants and was retrospective, meaning it looked back at what happened in the past.

The president of ESHRE, Prof. Carlos Calhaz-Jorge from Lisbon North Hospital Center and Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon (Portugal), was not involved in the study. He said: “The aim of elective oocyte cryopreservation is to reduce the risk of infertility later in life. However, it can be an expensive option and there is a lack of evidence of how useful it is. This study shows that egg freezing is beneficial for those striving to It is useful for older women who are going to have children; however, we need more research to prove this. Routine reporting of fertility outcomes for women who choose to freeze their eggs would help create a clearer picture. This may help provide Guidelines for young women considering egg freezing.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

