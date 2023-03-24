Partizan welcomes Olympiakos, and the black and white fans have prepared a special choreography,

This Friday, Partizan is playing against Olympiakos in Stark Arena, and the black and white fans have prepared a spectacular picture – a choreography of a fan spreading a scarf with the message: “Partizan, attack!”. The hall in New Belgrade will be packed again and once again the team of Željko Obradović will have huge support. Look at the choreography that greeted the first fans who entered the hall before the game, which starts at 8 p.m.

Opposite Partizan will be the leader of the Euroleague, Olympiakos, who last Sunday “confirmed” their place in the Top 8 and tonight they will not have their first coach, Jorgos Barkokas, on the bench. The Greek expert stayed at home due to the virus, and the team will be led by the first assistant, Hristos Pappas.

Partizan’s motives and goal are clear, to achieve a great victory that will strengthen the black and white team in the group of teams that will play in the playoffs. On Thursday, the main competitors of the black-and-white Baskonia and Anadolu Efes lost, and the Serbian team will have a chance to take advantage of that in Stark Arena and take a huge step towards the goal. Follow the broadcast of the match Partizan – Olympiakos with MONDO.