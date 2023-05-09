Chris Paul does not play the fifth game between Denver and Phoenix | Sport

Chris Paul’s age is coming, this injury could be the end of the hope that Phoenix can pass the Nuggets!

Source: Profimedia

After the chaos in the fourth playoff game between Phoenix and Denver, Nikola Jokić was fined, but still not suspended for the fifth game. However, one important player will not play in that game. Tasteful playmaker Kris Pol will not be in the squad for the fifth match, it was confirmed Sems Čarania with “Athletics”.

One of Phoenix’s most important players injured his groin in the second game and therefore missed the third and fourth matches of the series, which the Suns still managed to win without him. At point guard, they “jumped in”. Cameron Payne and Josh Okogie, and they will have to do it in the fifth match as well.

For now, it is 2-2 in the series, and according to the American media, the injury cannot be healed and it is very likely that, apart from the match on Wednesday, Pol will not be ready even for a certain sixth match scheduled for Friday. As for Denver, there are no problems with injuries, but the play of the rest of the team in the fourth game is a concern. Nikola Jokić scored 53 points in that match, but even so, the Nuggets lost.

